News Briefs

New Mexico named 15th in ranking of 'Most Fun States'

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 07:00 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:36 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - People planning a summer vacation may want to consider this.

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its annual list of 'Most Fun States in America'. California was ranked as number one with Florida, New York, Washington, and Colorado rounding out the top five. 

WalletHub looked at things like entertainment, recreation, and nightlife in its study. New Mexico was ranked number 15 while West Virginia was the least fun. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment