New Mexico teachers to take part in computer conference
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Teachers from across New Mexico will be in Albuquerque to participate in the New Mexico Computer Science Professional Development Week.
The goal is to help teachers bring computer science to their classrooms, which is a growing need in this increasingly technological world. The conference will take place all week at the University of New Mexico.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
