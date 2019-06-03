News Briefs

New Mexico teachers to take part in computer conference

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:33 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:18 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Teachers from across New Mexico will be in Albuquerque to participate in the New Mexico Computer Science Professional Development Week.

The goal is to help teachers bring computer science to their classrooms, which is a growing need in this increasingly technological world. The conference will take place all week at the University of New Mexico.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment