News Briefs

New Mexico negotiates job training grant with hemp company

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 07:58 AM MDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 08:34 AM MDT

LAS CRUCE, N.M. (KRQE) - State economic officials are offering up million of dollars in grants to help with new hemp production in Las Cruces. 

Development officials say $2.6 million in grants will be used to help with infrastructure and job training costs. Monday, the state's economic dvelopment department announced Rich Global Hemp has been given tentative approval for grants. 

In July, hemp will become legal in the state.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment