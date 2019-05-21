New Mexico negotiates job training grant with hemp company
LAS CRUCE, N.M. (KRQE) - State economic officials are offering up million of dollars in grants to help with new hemp production in Las Cruces.
Development officials say $2.6 million in grants will be used to help with infrastructure and job training costs. Monday, the state's economic dvelopment department announced Rich Global Hemp has been given tentative approval for grants.
In July, hemp will become legal in the state.
