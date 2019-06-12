News Briefs

New Mexico businesses must 'Ban the Box' starting Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Starting Friday, New Mexico employers will no longer be allowed to ask about arrests or conviction on a job application.

The state approved bipartisan bill earlier this year. The bill also known as 'Ban the Box' eliminates the question on the initial job application. However, the applicant is still subject to a background check. 

During the legislative session, lawmakers said the goal is to give workers a chance to get through an interview and explain their circumstances. 

 

