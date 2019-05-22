New exhibit will debut at New Mexico Military Museum in July

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - New exhibits are coming to the New Mexico Military Museum.

The interior of the museum in Santa Fe is temporarily closed while it brings in exhibits commemorating the women who served in World War I, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

The museum is expected to reopen in July. Until then, visitors can still check out the outdoors World War I exhibit, as well as the equipment park and meditation garden.