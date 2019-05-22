News Briefs

New exhibit will debut at New Mexico Military Museum in July

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 03:46 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 03:46 PM MDT

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - New exhibits are coming to the New Mexico Military Museum. 

The interior of the museum in Santa Fe is temporarily closed while it brings in exhibits commemorating the women who served in World War I, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

The museum is expected to reopen in July. Until then, visitors can still check out the outdoors World War I exhibit, as well as the equipment park and meditation garden.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment