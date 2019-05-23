Navajo Nation honors longtime state senator

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) - One of the longest serving New Mexico state lawmakers has been honored for his service to our state and the Navajo Nation.

Sen. John Pinto received the Navajo Technical University's first honorary doctorate degree during commencement last week.

He was awarded the degree for his lifetime dedication to public service. He is one of the longest-serving Native American legislators and he's one of a handful of surviving Navajo code talkers.