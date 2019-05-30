Mora School board hires 9th superintendent in three years

by: KRQE Media

A troubled Northern New Mexico school district has hired another superintendent. 

Mora Schools has hired Penasco Superintendent Marvin Macauley to take over the district. They’ve had eight superintendents in the last three years.

Last year, the school board fired Superintendent Ella Arellano after no school earned higher than a “C” from the state. Another former superintendent was charged with falsifying credentials. 

Another was arrested for public intoxication and was accused of child abuse. 

