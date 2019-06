Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy from Albuquerque.

Nathaniel Boyd was last seen Monday near Unser and Paradise on the city's westside. Authorities say Boyd was found safe Wednesday.

The same boy went missing just over a year ago when he ran from his siblings at school.