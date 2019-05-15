Mill levy for Mora Public Schools fails

A capital improvements mill levy for Mora Public Schools has failed. Nearly two-thirds of voters from the mail-in special election said no to the proposal.

The mill levy was meant to pay for building maintenance. Officials at the school believe the ballot was too wordy and that voters misunderstood what they were voting for.

Officials say the levy would have not raised taxes but continued the current mill levy. If they decide to put the levy on the November ballot, the district says it will simplify the language.