Michael Sam, gay player drafted to NFL, to speak at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The first openly gay player to be drafted in any major US sport is making a stop at the University of New Mexico.

Michael Sam made history in 2014 when he was drafted by the then St. Louis Rams in the 7th round. He stepped away from the game a year later due to mental health reasons.

Sam is scheduled to speak at UNM next Tuesday. He is expected to share his personal story to inspire others.