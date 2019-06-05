Meeting to discuss traffic problems plauging Jarales Road in Belen

Plans are moving forward to reconstruct an intersection that has become a huge headache for drivers. On Jarales Road in Belen residents sit and wait, sometimes up to 45 minutes, to cross the tracks to get home or into town.

It’s the main rail line into Belen’s rail yard, and that brings in some 100 trains per day. The New Mexico Department of Transportation and BNSF have been working together for a solution, likely a bridge over the tracks.

They’re holding a public meeting on the project Tuesday night at Gil Sanchez Elementary from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Officials will present details of the project, along with an update on funding and a schedule.