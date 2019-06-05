News Briefs

Meeting to discuss traffic problem on Valencia County road

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:01 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:01 PM MDT

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - BNSF and the Department of Transportation are continuing to discuss plans to alleviate traffic on a busy Valencia County road. 

BNSF and NMDOT will hold a public meeting next week to discuss a proposed highway-rail grade separation of Jarales Road. 

Officials will present the purpose, need, alternatives considered, funding and the project schedule. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gil Sanchez Elementary School in Jarales. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment