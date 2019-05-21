News Briefs

Man charged with vehicular homicide after causing three-car crash

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:46 PM MDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 04:46 PM MDT

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) - A Hobbs man is accused of killing someone else while trying to take his own life.

Police say Justin Null ran a red light at the intersection of Broadway and Dal Paso in November, causing a three-vehicle crash. One of the drivers, Adam Johnson, died weeks later.

According to a criminal complaint, Null had threatened to kill himself before. Surveillance video from the crash showed no evidence Null tried to stop, appearing as if he wanted to harm himself. 

Null is now charged with vehicular homicide. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment