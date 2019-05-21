Man charged with vehicular homicide after causing three-car crash

News Briefs

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Justin Null_1558478753738.jpg.jpg

A Hobbs man is accused of killing someone else while trying to take his own life.

Police say Justin Null ran a red light at the intersection of Broadway and Dal Paso in November, causing a three-vehicle crash. One of the drivers, Adam Johnson, died weeks later.

According to a criminal complaint, Null had threatened to kill himself before. Surveillance video from the crash showed no evidence Null tried to stop, appearing as if he wanted to harm himself. 

Null is now charged with vehicular homicide. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss