Man charged with vehicular homicide after causing three-car crash

A Hobbs man is accused of killing someone else while trying to take his own life.

Police say Justin Null ran a red light at the intersection of Broadway and Dal Paso in November, causing a three-vehicle crash. One of the drivers, Adam Johnson, died weeks later.

According to a criminal complaint, Null had threatened to kill himself before. Surveillance video from the crash showed no evidence Null tried to stop, appearing as if he wanted to harm himself.

Null is now charged with vehicular homicide.