Lovington city ordinance fines residents for excessive debris

If you have extra weeds popping up, you may need to clean them up quickly to avoid a fine. 

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the city of Lovington is starting to fine people for weeds, newspapers, and graffiti left on properties. The Lovington City Commission voted in favor of a new ordinance allows the city to levy fines up to $500 for excess debris and junk left in yards. 

This comes as a push to make the city more attractive and free of eyesores. Some residents are not happy, saying it’s extreme. They’re working on a petition to get the ordinance overturned. 

