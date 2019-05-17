Lovington city ordinance fines residents for excessive debris

If you have extra weeds popping up, you may need to clean them up quickly to avoid a fine.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the city of Lovington is starting to fine people for weeds, newspapers, and graffiti left on properties. The Lovington City Commission voted in favor of a new ordinance allows the city to levy fines up to $500 for excess debris and junk left in yards.

This comes as a push to make the city more attractive and free of eyesores. Some residents are not happy, saying it’s extreme. They’re working on a petition to get the ordinance overturned.