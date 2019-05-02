‘Lawn Love’ app launches in Albuquerque

Want to show your lawn some love? There’s an app for that.

“Lawn Love is a tech startup that provides on-demand lawn care services, and it’s launching in Albuquerque.

Homeowners can access it through an app, which then instantly generates a quote using satellite imaging technology to map the size of your lawn, then sends out a crew.

The company has partnered with hundreds of lawn care businesses across the state. They’ll do everything from mowing to weeding and gutter cleaning.