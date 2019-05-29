La Luz Trailhead back open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The La Luz Trailhead on Sandia Ranger District is back open.
The trail was temporary closed for construction. Officials say the new trail gives easier access and is safer for the public.
Additionally, more parking spots and signage were added as well as improved traffic and trailhead facilities.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
