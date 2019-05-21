Justin Moore to replace Brett Young as Balloon Fiesta concert headliner

Disappointing news for Brett Young fans—the country artist will no longer headline this year’s Balloon Fiesta concert.

Young and his wife are expecting to welcome their first child this fall, which means a change of plans for Ballon Fiesta officials.

Instead, Justin Moore will be the new headliner. The Arkansas-native has had several #1 hits, including “Small Town USA” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”

Music Fiesta tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid for this year’s Music Fiesta.