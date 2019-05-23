News Briefs

Iron Horse Classic temporarily closes Highway 550 this Saturday

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 02:15 PM MDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 02:15 PM MDT

(KRQE) - Those traveling through southern Colorado on Saturday should be aware of a closure for U.S. Highway 550 from Purgatory Resort all the way to Silverton. 

That closure marks the beginning of the Annual Iron Horse Classic, as cyclists from around the world race against the train. The route will reopen at 1: 30 Saturday. Drivers can take a detour on Colorado 145 through Telluride. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment