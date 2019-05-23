Iron Horse Classic temporarily closes Highway 550 this Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KRQE) - Those traveling through southern Colorado on Saturday should be aware of a closure for U.S. Highway 550 from Purgatory Resort all the way to Silverton.

That closure marks the beginning of the Annual Iron Horse Classic, as cyclists from around the world race against the train. The route will reopen at 1: 30 Saturday. Drivers can take a detour on Colorado 145 through Telluride.