News Briefs

Independent voting in primaries left up to lawmakers

By:

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 07:30 AM MST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 07:30 AM MST

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - State lawmakers will now have to decide if they will pass legislation allowing voters registered as independents to vote in the next primary election. This comes after the state's high court refused to take up arguments on the matter.

Advocates filed a petition asking them to block funding for the state's closed primary system and declare the system unconstitutional for excluding voters. That system only allows those registered as Democrat or Republican to cast a ballot int he primary.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment