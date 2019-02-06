Independent voting in primaries left up to lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - State lawmakers will now have to decide if they will pass legislation allowing voters registered as independents to vote in the next primary election. This comes after the state's high court refused to take up arguments on the matter.

Advocates filed a petition asking them to block funding for the state's closed primary system and declare the system unconstitutional for excluding voters. That system only allows those registered as Democrat or Republican to cast a ballot int he primary.