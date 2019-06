ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - There will be some major traffic delays on Sunday due to work on I-25 at Rio Bravo. According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the southbound ramp will be completely shut down from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday, various southbound lanes on the interstate will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The project is expected to wrap up this summer.