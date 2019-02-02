House endorses bill removing criminal ban on abortion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A bill that would remove New Mexico's criminal ban on abortion is advancing through the legislature.

A House committee endorsed the bill on a 10-4 vote with Republicans in opposition.

The proposal would remove a criminal ban on abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade — the decision that made the procedure legal nationwide.

The criminal ban has been dormant, but the new bill allows doctors and hospitals to refuse an abortion based on moral or religious beliefs.