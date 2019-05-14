GOP lawmakers oppose housing asylum seekers at Expo New Mexico

GOP lawmakers are expressing their opposition to Expo New Mexico being used for asylum seekers and its effect on other programs.

Expo New Mexico is opening its dorms to immigrants passing through Albuquerque once they are released from Border Patrol custody. However, fifteen Republican state senators sent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham a letter questioning that decision.

They cited the relocation of the annual 4-H Horse School to Las Cruces, a situation KRQE News 13 highlighted last week. They’re asking the governor to find a place that doesn’t negatively impact New Mexico youth.

The governor calls the claims inaccurate.