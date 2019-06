ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Meow Wolf is once again teaming up with the Game of Thrones creator.

George R.R. Martin has taken the role of Chief World Builder. Meow Wolf confirms that Martin will work with key members of the collective to advise on building a narrative and mind-bending ideas.

Martin helped start Meow Wolf after purchasing the empty Silva lanes building and leasing to the group.