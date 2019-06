Fire officials will begin a prescribed fire Thursday north of Fort Bayard.

The Cameron Creek Prescribed Fire will begin its phase two of the project which consists of 900 acres or grasses, juniper, and pinon. This prescribed burn aims to reduce hazardous fuels and improve watershed conditions.

It is possible smoke could impact north of the Fort Bayard area and the Village of Santa Clara. Smoke could also drift into the Mimbres Vallley around the evening hours but should clear by mid morning.