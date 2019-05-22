Farmington police searching for puppy thief
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) - Farmington police are searching for a puppy thief.
They say a woman walked into the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter last Saturday and took off with a dog.
If you have any information about who this woman is, you're asked to contact police.
