News Briefs

Farmington police searching for puppy thief

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 05:14 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 05:14 PM MDT

Farmington police searching for puppy thief

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) - Farmington police are searching for a puppy thief. 

They say a woman walked into the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter last Saturday and took off with a dog. 

If you have any information about who this woman is, you're asked to contact police. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment