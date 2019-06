There’s more New Mexico networking for Facebook. The social media giant is more than doubling its already huge footprint, adding the purchase of 400 acres near its Los Lunas data center.

Facebook confirmed this the March purchase of the land this week in a joint letter from two state cabinet secretaries to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. This adds to the 300 acres the company already owns.

The California-based networking service has not said what they plan to do with the property.