Excessive damage to trees causes closure at Alameda Zoo Wednesday

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) - The Alameda Park Zoo will be closed to the public Wednesday so crews can remove downed limbs and trees that were damaged.

Officials are asking parents of the children in the Junior Zookeeper program to drop off their kids at the education building entrance on the north end of the zoo instead of the gift shop. The camp will continue in the education center Wednesday.

 

 

