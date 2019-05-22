ENMU Roswell swimming pool to open for summer

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) - Beginning Saturday, May 25, the ENMU Roswell swimming pool will be open for the summer.

Public swim hours will take place every day from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. through August 4. After that date, from August 10 through September 1, public swim hours will only take place on Saturdays and Sundays fom 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The public can reserve the pool for special events. Private parties can be booked at the pool through Sunday, September 1 and rentals begin at 6 p.m. For additional information call Frances Dubiel at (575)624-7250.