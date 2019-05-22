News Briefs

ENMU Roswell swimming pool to open for summer

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 09:04 AM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 09:04 AM MDT

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) - Beginning Saturday, May 25, the ENMU Roswell swimming pool will be open for the summer. 

Public swim hours will take place every day from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. through August 4. After that date, from August 10 through September 1, public swim hours will only take place on Saturdays and Sundays fom 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The public can reserve the  pool for special events. Private parties can be booked at the pool through Sunday, September 1 and rentals begin at 6 p.m. For additional information call Frances Dubiel at (575)624-7250.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment