News Briefs

Electric scooters not allowed on UNM campus

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:00 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:00 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Scooter rentals seem to be a hit in Albuquerque, but they're not allowed at UNM. 

Zagster placed 250 "Spin" rental scooters around downtown, Nob Hill, and the International District last month to kick off the city's pilot program.

Like all motorized scooters, however, they're not allowed on UNM's campus. Anyone who violates the policy could be arrested. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment