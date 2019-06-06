Electric scooters not allowed on UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Scooter rentals seem to be a hit in Albuquerque, but they're not allowed at UNM.

Zagster placed 250 "Spin" rental scooters around downtown, Nob Hill, and the International District last month to kick off the city's pilot program.

Like all motorized scooters, however, they're not allowed on UNM's campus. Anyone who violates the policy could be arrested.