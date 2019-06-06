Electric scooters not allowed on UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Scooter rentals seem to be a hit in Albuquerque, but they're not allowed at UNM.
Zagster placed 250 "Spin" rental scooters around downtown, Nob Hill, and the International District last month to kick off the city's pilot program.
Like all motorized scooters, however, they're not allowed on UNM's campus. Anyone who violates the policy could be arrested.
Trending Stories
Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.