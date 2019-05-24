State Land Office proposes to do away with gender pronouns

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico State Land Office is looking to be more gender neutral. State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard wants to do away with gender-specific pronouns like "he", "his", or "him", in state agency rule books.

The move is to appeal to women in the department. Gender-specific pronouns would be replaced by more neutral or specific references like "they".

Public hearings take place Friday morning in Santa Fe. The State Land Office will also consider changes to agricultural leases.