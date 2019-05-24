News Briefs

State Land Office proposes to do away with gender pronouns

Posted: May 23, 2019 01:27 PM MDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 09:40 AM MDT

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico State Land Office is looking to be more gender neutral. State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard wants to do away with gender-specific pronouns like "he", "his", or "him", in state agency rule books.

The move is to appeal to women in the department. Gender-specific pronouns would be replaced by more neutral or specific references like "they".

Public hearings take place Friday morning in Santa Fe. The State Land Office will also consider changes to agricultural leases.

 

 

