Deming soccer coach donates goals to migrant children
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) - A Deming soccer coach is making migrant children feel welcome.
Arlo Calles coaches soccer in Deming that has received more than 1,000 migrants since May 12.
Calles saw a need in the shelter to allow children to play so he donated small soccer goals for the Deming Fairgrounds.
