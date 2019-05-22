News Briefs

Deming soccer coach donates goals to migrant children

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) - A Deming soccer coach is making migrant children feel welcome.

Arlo Calles coaches soccer in Deming that has received more than 1,000 migrants since May 12.

Calles saw a need in the shelter to allow children to play so he donated small soccer goals for the Deming Fairgrounds. 

