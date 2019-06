Deming is the latest New Mexico city to approve money to help asylum seekers.

The city council allocated $1 million during an emergency meeting last week. According to the Deming Headlight, it will pay for things like employee overtime, transportation, and supplies.

Deming has been housing immigrants at the Southwestern State Fairgrounds since May 13. Las Cruces, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe have also devoted money to the cause.