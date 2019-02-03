Deadline approaches to cast APS special election ballot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Tuesday is the deadline to cast a ballot in APS' special election and according to officials, they're seeing a high turn out.

At last check, roughly 101,000 ballots have been cast which is about 24 percent of ballots sent out.

Experts believe this is a high turnout for a mail-in vote. The district is asking for an increase in property taxes and approval of bonds to raise an estimated $900 million for building projects and classroom equipment.