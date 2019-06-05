Cumbres & Toltec Railroad recognized as best in the nation

CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) - The Cumbres and Toltec Railroad is being recognized as the best scenic train ride in the U.S.

This is the second year in a row the railroad has earned the top spot on USA Today's list. Owned by New Mexico and Colorado, the historic steam railroad runs across the Rocky Mountains from May until October.

It is the longest, highest, and most authentic in the nation, and if you'd don't know what to get dad this Father's Day, the railroad offers a special gift pass.