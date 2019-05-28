Coors Light offers free beer if Albuquerque breaks heat record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A hot day in Albuquerque could land you free beer. Coors Light has started a new promotion giving away free beer in 10 cities, including Albuquerque, if record-breaking temperatures hit next month.

If a record is broken, they say they'll contact local bars where you can get a complimentary beer.

Whichever city breaks the biggest record will also get a special visit from the Coors Light Coldstream trailer—a revamped airstream that tours the country.