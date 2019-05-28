News Briefs

Coors Light offers free beer if Albuquerque breaks heat record

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:20 PM MDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:20 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A hot day in Albuquerque could land you free beer. Coors Light has started a new promotion giving away free beer in 10 cities, including Albuquerque, if record-breaking temperatures hit next month. 

If a record is broken, they say they'll contact local bars where you can get a complimentary beer. 

Whichever city breaks the biggest record will also get a special visit from the Coors Light Coldstream trailer—a revamped airstream that tours the country.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment