Coors Light offers free beer if Albuquerque breaks heat record
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A hot day in Albuquerque could land you free beer. Coors Light has started a new promotion giving away free beer in 10 cities, including Albuquerque, if record-breaking temperatures hit next month.
If a record is broken, they say they'll contact local bars where you can get a complimentary beer.
Whichever city breaks the biggest record will also get a special visit from the Coors Light Coldstream trailer—a revamped airstream that tours the country.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
