Coors Light offers free beer if Albuquerque breaks heat record

by: KRQE Media

A hot day in Albuquerque could land you free beer. Coors Light has started a new promotion giving away free beer in 10 cities, including Albuquerque, if record-breaking temperatures hit next month. 

If a record is broken, they say they’ll contact local bars where you can get a complimentary beer. 

Whichever city breaks the biggest record will also get a special visit from the Coors Light Coldstream trailer—a revamped airstream that tours the country.

