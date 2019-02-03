City of Roswell to conduct street survey
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) - The city of Roswell is taking a good look at its streets to see which ones need work. The city says it's hired a company to conduct a street survey using specialized equipment.
They say that equipment is in a white van with flashing lights and that residents may notice the van driving slowly in the streets over the next three weeks.
