News Briefs

City of Roswell to conduct street survey

By:

Posted: Feb 03, 2019 03:08 PM MST

Updated: Feb 03, 2019 03:08 PM MST

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) - The city of Roswell is taking a good look at its streets to see which ones need work. The city says it's hired a company to conduct a street survey using specialized equipment.

They say that equipment is in a white van with flashing lights and that residents may notice the van driving slowly in the streets over the next three weeks.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment