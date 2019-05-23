City of Hobbs requests community to participate in chief of police survey

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) - The City of Hobbs is looking to gather community feedback on the characteristics and abilities the public would like their Chief of Police to possess.

Thursday, the city released a survey hoping to record that feedback with the intent of using the results to aid in their selection of the next chief. The survey asks for responses in an open-ended format which allows the user to create a more open response.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish. Click here to access the City of Hobbs Chief of Police Survey.