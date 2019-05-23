City of Hobbs requests community to participate in chief of police survey

The City of Hobbs is looking to gather community feedback on the characteristics and abilities the public would like their Chief of Police to possess. 

Thursday, the city released a survey hoping to record that feedback with the intent of using the results to aid in their selection of the next chief. The survey asks for responses in an open-ended format which allows the user to create a more open response.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish. Click here to access the City of Hobbs Chief of Police Survey.

