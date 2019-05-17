City of Albuquerque kicks off summer youth bus program

The Mayor of Albuquerque kicked off the summer youth bus pass program Friday.

With summer right around the corner, free bus passes were distributed to students at Highland High School. After the first use of the pass, they are valid for 100 days.

The city will pass out 3,000 passes until June 14. The passes are available to youth ages 9 to 25. Those 8-years-old and younger ride for free.

You can pick up a pass at any city-run community center and select Albuquerque Public Schools locations.

Click here to view a list of bus pass distribution locations.