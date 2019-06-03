News Briefs

City Council to vote on several proposals

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 06:26 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:49 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque City Council is expected to vote on multiple proposals Monday night. The first would amend the ordinance on street racing, making it illegal to knowingly watch within 200 feet of a planned race.

The second would allow voters to decide whether to create two new city council districts. The third would create a ranked choice voting system, allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference on the original ballot.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment