City Council to vote on several proposals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque City Council is expected to vote on multiple proposals Monday night. The first would amend the ordinance on street racing, making it illegal to knowingly watch within 200 feet of a planned race.

The second would allow voters to decide whether to create two new city council districts. The third would create a ranked choice voting system, allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference on the original ballot.