BioPark Aquarium plans adults-only pajama party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The BioPark invites you to sleep with the fishes at an adults-only pajama party.

March 1, you can discover the inner workings of the world below the waves. Test your knowledge at ocean trivia, play 'Sex in the Sea' jeopardy, explore the aquarium, and curl up by your favorite exhibit.

An early morning tour and breakfast rounds out the experience.

Tickets start at $27 per person.