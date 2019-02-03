Biologists to begin annual study of Mexican Wolf population

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KRQE) - Biologists will soon be flying over part of New Mexico during their annual Mexican wolf population survey.

Using a helicopter, they'll buzz over parts of eastern Arizona and western New Mexico. At the end of 2017, the multi-agency project reported a minimum of 114 wolves in these areas.

The survey helps agencies understand the endangered population and make decisions regarding Mexican gray wolves in the future.