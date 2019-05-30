Bernalillo County looks to hire 15 new parks workers

Bernalillo County is hiring 15 new park workers to help with the transition away from a weed killer linked to cancer. 

Over the next year, the Parks, Rec, and Open Space Department will phase out the use of the herbicide “glyphosate,” found in sprays like RoundUp, because of health risks. 

Officials say the move will increase yearly maintenance costs by about $1 million. That includes new personnel, who will mow and pull weeds, as well as perform general upkeep. 

The county is also conducting a study to come up with a new vegetation management plan. 

