ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Bernalillo County is inviting members of the military and their families to learn about services available to them.

Metro Court is holding its second annual Veterans Resource Day. It's a chance for veterans and active service members to get connected with services like employment help and therapy.

That's happening June 27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forward Flag Foundation near I-25 and Comanche.