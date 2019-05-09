Bernalillo County considers ordinance limiting plastic bags, styrofoam

Following Albuquerque’s new ordinance limiting the use of plastic bags, Bernalillo County is considering a similar move.

County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins introduced a proposal that would cover unincorporated areas outside the city. It would stop retail establishments from giving out single-use plastic bags to customers.

It would also ban styrofoam containers—a restriction that didn’t make it into the final version of Albuquerque’s law.

The proposal is set to go before the county commission on Tuesday.