Bernalillo County Commissioners scheduled to vote on sick leave proposal

Business organizations are hoping Bernalillo County Commissioners will take more time on a paid sick leave proposal.

The ordinance is sponsored by County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins and Debbie O’Malley. It would require employers in Bernalillo County to grant at least one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked to all employees.

A similar bill is currently pending in Albuquerque, but the county ordinance would apply only to businesses with at least two employees and grants exemptions to business in their first year.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that commissioners did not discuss the bill Tuesday night. The board is scheduled to vote on it June 25.