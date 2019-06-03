Balloon Museum hosts summer concert series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Music is taking flight at Albuquerque's International Balloon Museum.

The High Desert Jazz Band and the Albuquerque Concert Band will offer five free concerts on the museum's lawn this summer. The first concert begins on Wednesday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and their appetite as a local food truck will be on site during the performance. The museum will also have extended hours and free admission during each concert.

