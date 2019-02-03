APS special election ballots due Tuesday

News Briefs
Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday is the deadline to cast a ballot in APS’ special election, and according to officials, they’re seeing a high turn out.

At last check, roughly 101,000 ballots have been cast, which is about 24 percent of ballots sent out.

Experts believe this is a high turnout for a mail-in vote. The district is asking for an increase in property taxes and approval of bonds to raise an estimated $900 million for building projects and classroom equipment.

Ballots were to be mailed in, but you can still drop yours off at the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office. They must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞