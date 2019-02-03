APS special election ballots due Tuesday

Tuesday is the deadline to cast a ballot in APS’ special election, and according to officials, they’re seeing a high turn out.

At last check, roughly 101,000 ballots have been cast, which is about 24 percent of ballots sent out.

Experts believe this is a high turnout for a mail-in vote. The district is asking for an increase in property taxes and approval of bonds to raise an estimated $900 million for building projects and classroom equipment.

Ballots were to be mailed in, but you can still drop yours off at the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office. They must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday.